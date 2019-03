Khloé Kardashian fire Jordyn Woods 'na you make my family break up'

Image copyright Jerritt Clark Image example Khloe Kardashian and her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson

American reality TV show star Khloe Kardashian set Twitter after her tweet on top Jordyn Woods and di mata with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Di mata start when news comot say Jordyn Woods, wey be best friend to Khloe sister Kylie Jenner, hook up with Tristan for party during Valentine's Day Weekend.

After e happun, pipo give Woods mouth well-well wey make her go Red Table to tok her side of di tori.

Red table na show wey America actress Jada Pinkett, dey host.

For di interview, Jordyn tok say she no be home wrecker say na case of wrong place and wrong time.

She also add say she no sleep wit Tristan and di guy just kiss her for lips when she dey comot im house afta di party.

Afta di interview, Khloe para go Twitter fire Jordyn say she dey lie and na she be di reason why her family break up.

Pipo for Twitter no agree with her Tweet and dem start to drag her ontop di mata.

Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods never tok anything since di mata don dey trend.