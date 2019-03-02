Image copyright Reuters Image example Sisiku Ayuk Tabe bin base inside Nigeria for some time before im arrest

One Nigerian court don order say make Ambazonia separatists wey authorities arrest for Abuja on 8 January, 2018 cari transfer go Yaoundé Cameroon return to Nigeria to face di reason for dia arrest.

Di Abuja Federal High Court also rule di arrest and detention di Abazonia leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe & 11 odas by Nigeria National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno dey illegal.

Justice Anwuli Chikere say make Nigerian authorities pay 5 million naira as damages to each of them as compensation.

Di judge agree wit Femi Falana wey be lawyer to di Cameroon Seperatists leader say dem ban dem from Nigeria on top conditions wey no follow wetin law tok under National Refugee Commission Act, section 35 of Nigeria Constitution and article 12 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights wey no allow for Nigeria to expel or deport refugees and asylum seekers from Nigeria.

Justice Chikere also award 200 thousand naira to each of the applicants and order di federal government to ensure ensure dem return back to Nigeria immediately.

Di court also court granted order to forever block Nigeria National Security Adviser from further abuse of di fundamental rights of Cameroon Separatists leaders in any manner whatsoever wen dem return to Nigeria.