Di Govnor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, neva resign, according to Tuesday local media report.

Tori bin fly upandan on Monday say President Muhammadu Buhari bin ask di kontri central bank oga to begin im final leave before e retire from work.

But plenti pipo for CBN office on Monday say Emefiele still remain di govnor of di bank, according to Punch tori pipo =.

"Di tori no pure because di CBN govnor even plan to meet wit stakeholders wey dey do cotton business by 10am inside im office on Tuesday. Im go hold dat kain meetings if dem don ask am to leave?" na wetin one CBN oga wey tok wit Punch tok.

Local tori pipo dey report say di leave suppose last for three months wey go finally lead to im final waka from di bankers bank.

Godwin Emefiele don be Govnor of CBN since 3 June, 2014. Im appointment na for five years period of which di president fit renew if im decide to extend am.