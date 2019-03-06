Image copyright NurPhoto Image example Obsanjo(L) dey collect hand-shake from Buhari (R) for Aso Rock Abuja

Kontri man say na di big masquerade dey come outside last, in fact na so the Happy Birthday message from President Muhammadu Buhari to former presio Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday night as OBJ clock 82.

President Buhari describe Obasanjo as "one pesin wey put im mind and get great believe ontop kontri mata wey deserve accolades for im contribution dem to Nigeria democracy and national unity wey dem no fit measure."

Since Obasanjo no support Buhari re-election for di 23 February general election, di birthday accolades wey drop for night come like surprise to many pipo wey sabi politics inside Nigeria.

In di statement to mark Obasanjo 82nd birthday anniversary, President Buhari agree say "e no mata wetin our disagreements ontop politics mata wit Obasanjo be, I still get highest respect for am because im contributions to di development of di kontri overshadow those disagreements."

Meanwhile di former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo say im no go stop to dey criticise President Muhammadu Buhari until im do "wetin dey right."

Obasanjo wey tok say to criticise remain one important part of democracy, add say im no get anytin personal against Buhari and him goment.

Na during im 82nd birthday anniversary celebration on Tuesday for Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) inside Abeokuta, im tok dis one, according to wetin Daily Trust report.

Obasanjo don write pass two open letters to critise Buhari style of goment since 2015 wen di president start im first term for office. E bad sotey OBJ openly support di main opposition PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar during di 2019 general elections wey Buhari win second term.