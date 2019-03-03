Image copyright @AishaBuhari Image example President Muhammadu Buhari and im wife Aisha for di event

Wife of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, say her husband go use im second term finish work ontop di campign promise im bin make ontop security, corruption and di economy.

Aisha tok on Saturday for dinner she organize for State House Abuja to celebrate di president victory, say di president go reduce poverty and go close di gap between di poor and di rich.

Aisha also thank women and youth dem for dia support during di election period .

"I wish to express my appreciation to di women and youth presidential campaign team wey I organize to join body with di APC Presidential Campaign Council."

"As all of una know by now, di aim of setting up di team na to get women and youth wey form di majority of di voters, to involve for di capaign mata all over di kontri." Na so she tok inside statemnet her tok-tok pesin Suleiman Haruna tok.

Image copyright @AishaBuhari Image example Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo wife Dolapo also attend di dinner

'I go employ more women and youths'

Meanwhile President Buhari wey acknowledge di role wey women and di youths play for im re-election don also promise to give dem more appointments in di next four years of im administration.

President Buhari however promise say na only pipo wey get integrity and i interest of Nigeria im go consider for appointments.

Di president also promise say dem go make more fertilizers to dey available for farmers at a lower rate as im encourage di youths to put hand for Agriculture to ensure say food brekete for gound and also remain to export.