Eli Waduba drawing of Kevin Hart dey make artist redouble dia hustle for social media?

Na normal day just dey waka pass wen tori land say Kaduna based Eli Waduba wey be Nigerian hyperrealist don meet di eye of American comedian Kevin Hart wey wan buy im artwork.

So, pipo for social media don redouble dia hustle on top di platform.

Plenti of dem use biro for dia works while odas use pencil, all dey waka enta social media to post.

Dis artist wey call imself Hypertension artist use one stone kill two birds afta e draw American music producer, DJ Khaled and rapper Jaden Smith.

Skip Twitter post by @iam_six_ Hello Fam



I'm a hypertension pencil artist I draw pictures and today I will be giving out these two beautiful portrait... All you have to do is tell me which one you want and I will pick two people randomly 😌😌



I can also make one for you or ur friends for an affordable price. pic.twitter.com/UUuZr2Alra — 😈Chief_of_Sinners😈 (@iam_six_) March 3, 2019

Dis oga throw im own shot far to reach Freaky Friday musician Chris Brown.

Skip Twitter post by @Brightonbriss My name is @Brighton_briss .Am a Zimbabwean, based in Harare. Am a hyperrealism PENCIL Artist. Please Retweet, let Chrisbrown see it, thank you pic.twitter.com/NxMfF7ZCpE — Brighton Briss (@Brightonbriss) March 2, 2019

Migos Star and rapper plus Cardi B husband, Offset follow for di target wey dem dey shoot.

Dis oga want make Nigerian singer, Wizkid for see im work.

Plus dis one wey dey halla for pipo to help am so dat Burna Boy go chook eye for im hustle.

Anoda artist also enta di mata wit drawing of Davido.

E plenti sotay Nigeria artist Peruzzi follow ansa one artist wey draw picture of am afta she lose control on top im gbedu.

No be today pipo don try to dey sell market for on top social media oh. In fact, early last year, some creative pipo gada to sell market with di #WeAreNigerianCreatives hashtag.

Popular 10 year old Nigerian hyperrealism artist Karim Waris even blow for May 2018 wey BBC News Pidgin display im talent.