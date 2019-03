Image copyright NYSC

Di National Youth Service Corps just announce say dem don start online registration for di 2019 Batch A of corp members.

NYSC say dia registration dey start from Monday, 4 March and dem dey end am for Tuesday, 19 March, 2019.

How you go do di waka for your 2019 Batch A registration

Image copyright NYSC Image example National Youth Service Corps

Di NYSC Portal for online registration na portal.nysc.org.ng