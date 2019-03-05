Image copyright Twitter/@Original_Vaughn Image example Professor Nathan Alexander say di small pikin, baby Assata bin "behave herself wella"

One US maths professor picture don go viral afta e bin help im student cari small pikin for class.

Na her papa Wayne Hayer, cari baby Assata enta class as e bin no fit find babysitter for di pikin.

According to Professor Nathan Alexander, oga Haye na papa wey get two jobs, na full time student and also dey attend leadership programmes.

Na di teacher ask oga Hayes to bring di pikin come school afta e notice say di student no dey stay to di end of class so e go fit take care of im pikin.

Oga Alexander tok say e bin dey fear say she go cry disturb class, but say "she dey very well behaved and e go well-well."

Alexander dey Morehouse college, wey be all male college for Atlanta, Georgia. Di school na di place wia Dr Martin Luther King for finish school.

Accolades don dey flow like water for di professor.

Pipo also follow praise di Pikin papa.

Even as odas start to dey tok di tori about hoe dia own teachers don help dia pikin for schol.

For Facebook post, Assata mama, Firda Hayer, thank Oga Alexander for im help and pipo for social media for di beta tins wey dem tok