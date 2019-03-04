Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di attack happun for Obonoma community for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State

Gunmen shoot and kill at least two soldiers dem for Obonoma community for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday.

Tori be say di gunmen wear army uniform, enta Samson Jack military checkpoint wey dey for di community around 8pm come begin dey shoot di soldiers.

E no dey clear, how many soldiers di gunmen kill, but oda pipo wunjure too for di attack.

Now pipo dey scampa from Abonnema town sake of fear on top wetin happun.

Some dey tweet how pipo dey japa from Abonnema:

Di Amananyabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel, don condemn di attack on di soldiers.

Im say im pipo no fit do dis kain tin, King Disrael Bob-Manuel say im pipo dey peaceful and no get dat kind mind to attack soldiers.

Chairmo Obonoma Council of Chiefs, High Chief Phillip Agu, say di attack shock am well-well and say fear dey catch pipo wey dey live for di area.