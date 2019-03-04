Tanzania police arrest 65 witchdoctors ontop accuse of ritual killing

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For Tanzania Albinos dey among groups wey dem dey target to use dia body parts for ritual.

Tanzania police don arrest 65 native doctors wey dem suspect say get hand for di ritual killing of children for di South West part of di kontri.

Dis dey come afta di murder of at least 10 children for Njombe and Simiyu region for late January.

Inspector General of Police for Tanzania, Simon Sirro reveal say na 45 witchdoctors from Simiyu region and 20 odas from Njombe area na im police arrest for interrogation sake of di rate wey dem dey kill teenagers for southern Tanzania.

Di police boss say di traditional doctors na im be di prime suspects and dem dey mainly target unregistered traditional healers.

"Na plenty tins fit cause dis killings, but to a great extent na superstitious belief dey cause am," na so oga Sirro tok.

Sake of di killings Mr Sirro don "order say make police interrogate and inspect every traditional doctor both registered and unregistered and those wey dem go identify as criminals go face di law."

Early dis year, dem kill some children for Njombe and Simiyu come cut some of dia body parts dem comot.

For some communities for Tanzania, plenty pipo belief say human body parts fit bring wealth and Albinos dey among group wey jaguda pipo dey target to kill for dia private parts.