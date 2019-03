Image copyright Getty Images

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for Nigeria say dem arrest di opposition Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar son-in-law onto accuse of money laundering wey reach 150 million Euros (N61 billion).

EFCC through dia tok-tok pesin oga Tony Orilade, confam to BBC Pidgin say dem gbab Babalele Abdullahi on Saturday, March 2, for Maitama, Abuja, di capital city of Nigeria but say dem go soon release am.

Two days afta di arrest of Abdullahi, oga Atiku, bin enta social media to draw ear give di pipo wey dey 'persecute' im family to remember say "goment suppose purse peace and justice for everibodi, no be just pipo wey dey support dem".

Atiku say Abdullahi and im lawyer wey dem arrest, dey pay di price for di support wey dem dey give am.

Some oda people for PDP, like Senator Ben Murray-Bruce don also condemn di agency for di arrest of Abdullahi, wey tori be say, na di main oga for Atiku company.

But di EFCC Oga Orilade don deny say wetin di agency dey do na witch-hunt against Abubakar and pipo wey close to am.

"Na our work wey just dey do. We no go take break because of election. E go dey wrong for di Commission to close shop because of election," Na so Orilade tok in response to kweshion say di period of Abdullahi arrest dey come days afta Abubakar reject di INEC result wey declare president Muhammadu Buhari election winner.

As for Atiku lawyer Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie wey also dey EFCC custody, Orilade no tok whether im too go soon get release.