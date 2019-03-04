Di six kontries wia men and women get equal rights
Inside one report wey World Bank just release, "Women, Business and The Law", na only six kontries women dey enjoy equal rights wit men.
World Bank torchlight 10 years of informate inside different areas like inside financial and legal mata, freedom to waka anywia, maternity, domestic violence and asset management rights.
See di six kontries wey World Bank say dem dey give man and woman equal rights:
- Belgium
- Denmark
- France
- Latvia
- Luxembourg
- Sweden
|Wia women and men get di same economic rights?(Source: World Bank)
|Kontri
|Rights equality (percentage)
|Belgium, Denmark, France, Latvia, Luxembourg, Sweden
|100%
|Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom
|97.5%
|Australia, Iceland, Serbia
|96.8%
|Peru
|95%
|Germany, Mauritius
|91.8%
|Ecuador
|89.3%
|United States
|83.7%
|Brazil
|81.8%
|China
|76.2%
|Russia
|73.1%
|India
|71.2%
|Indonesia
|64.3%
|Bangladesh
|49.3%
|Pakistan
|46.2%
|Iran
|31.2%
|Saudi Arabia
|25.6%
Globally, women dey enjoy around 75% of di same rights men get.
Wia Africa for di list?
Di average score dey different between different regions wey be 84.7% for Europe and Central Asia but di score drop to 47.3% for di Middle East and North Africa.
With score of 83.75% equality, US sef no even make am to di top 50.
Saudi Arabia, wey dia law no too epp women right mata, tanda ontop di last position for di list wit score of 25.6%.
But di report also tok about di good good tins wey some kontris don do. Since di last ten years, 131 kontris don introduce and change 274 laws wey don increase gender equality.
35 economies don introduce laws to protect women from sexual harrassment for work, wey dey protect nearly two billion more women than 10 years ago.
Sub-Saharan Africa wia some of di world poorest nations dey, don mark register as di region wey make plenti change, do di most reforms to promote gender equality over di last 10 years.
"We know say to achieve gender equality pass to just change some laws. Dem go need apply di laws and e go need political will, leadership from women and men for different societies and pipo go need change cultures and behaviour wey dey against gender equality," na so Kristalina Georgieva, di World Bank interim president tok.