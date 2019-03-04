Di six kontries wia men and women get equal rights

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di World Bank tok say na only six out of 187 kontries dey give women equal economic rights wit men

Inside one report wey World Bank just release, "Women, Business and The Law", na only six kontries women dey enjoy equal rights wit men.

World Bank torchlight 10 years of informate inside different areas like inside financial and legal mata, freedom to waka anywia, maternity, domestic violence and asset management rights.

See di six kontries wey World Bank say dem dey give man and woman equal rights:

Belgium

Denmark

France

Latvia

Luxembourg

Sweden

Wia women and men get di same economic rights?(Source: World Bank) Kontri Rights equality (percentage) Belgium, Denmark, France, Latvia, Luxembourg, Sweden 100% Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom 97.5% Australia, Iceland, Serbia 96.8% Peru 95% Germany, Mauritius 91.8% Ecuador 89.3% United States 83.7% Brazil 81.8% China 76.2% Russia 73.1% India 71.2% Indonesia 64.3% Bangladesh 49.3% Pakistan 46.2% Iran 31.2% Saudi Arabia 25.6%

Globally, women dey enjoy around 75% of di same rights men get.

Wia Africa for di list?

Di average score dey different between different regions wey be 84.7% for Europe and Central Asia but di score drop to 47.3% for di Middle East and North Africa.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Saudi Arabia carry last for di list of 187 kontries wey World Bank torchlight

With score of 83.75% equality, US sef no even make am to di top 50.

Saudi Arabia, wey dia law no too epp women right mata, tanda ontop di last position for di list wit score of 25.6%.

But di report also tok about di good good tins wey some kontris don do. Since di last ten years, 131 kontris don introduce and change 274 laws wey don increase gender equality.

35 economies don introduce laws to protect women from sexual harrassment for work, wey dey protect nearly two billion more women than 10 years ago.

Sub-Saharan Africa wia some of di world poorest nations dey, don mark register as di region wey make plenti change, do di most reforms to promote gender equality over di last 10 years.

"We know say to achieve gender equality pass to just change some laws. Dem go need apply di laws and e go need political will, leadership from women and men for different societies and pipo go need change cultures and behaviour wey dey against gender equality," na so Kristalina Georgieva, di World Bank interim president tok.