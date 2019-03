Ghanaians bore plus CNN over dema report say 20,000 children be slaves for Volta Lake top

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghanaians bore plus United States media, CNN say dem do yawa story say people dey sell dema children into slavery.

People dey argue say if like dem do story say de kiddies dey inside child labour like e cool, but de way dem twist dema report say e be slavery dey bore.

According to de report poor parents dey sell dema kids give human traffickers for just $250, wey dem dey take de kids go Volta Lake top where dem dey work.

Dem dey make de kids dive under de water so say dem go fit untangle nets wey lock under de water, sometimes these kids dey drown when dem enter de water keep.

Government react to de CNN special report, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah de US broadcaster no acknowledge say government dey work on dis issue wey dem make some progress.

CNN say dem go give government of Ghana platform make dem respond to de report.