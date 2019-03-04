Trevor Noah tok sorry afta im India-Pakistan joke make pipo para

Image copyright Getty Images

Comedian Trevor Noah don tok say im dey sorry about how im use di tension between India and Pakistan do play-play.

Dis wan na afta im tok say di war between di two kontries go dey entertaining and e go be di longest war of all time because them go dey dance dey do am.

Di episode of The Daily Show, make pipo para especially for India on top Twitter.

India and Pakistan don fight two wars and dem still dey ginger ontop they get limited gbege over Kashmir.

Skip Twitter post by @zainabsikander It's sad when someone who's had a violent past mocks war through a Bollywood stereotype. @Trevornoah 's mother was shot in the head by her husband(Trevor's stepfather).Imagine someone making fun of it with a Xhosa stereotype - the tribe his mum belongs topic.twitter.com/pUFrm3Iavv — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) March 2, 2019

Trevor Noah apology ontop Twitter

Skip Twitter post by @Trevornoah Actually if you watch my stand up you'll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head. As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that's not what I was trying to do. https://t.co/OuVnkHyIfG — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 2, 2019

Skip Twitter post 2 by @Trevornoah It's amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself. Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 2, 2019

No be today pipo start to dey drag comedians ontop wetin dem use take joke.

For 2014, Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth come under fire after him crack joke wey hint say if you carry woman go out and she no wan do, you fit rape am.

Basketmouth later come out to apologise for di joke say e just dey try shine light on some of di issues wey dey society. E also add say im no ever support rape.

Even Akpororo enter hot water when he tok for AY Live about how armed robbers make am sleep wit woman for bus and when im comot e thank dem.

People come after am when di news reach social media and the comedian comot apologise on di mata.