Trevor Noah tok sorry afta im India-Pakistan joke make pipo para
Comedian Trevor Noah don tok say im dey sorry about how im use di tension between India and Pakistan do play-play.
Dis wan na afta im tok say di war between di two kontries go dey entertaining and e go be di longest war of all time because them go dey dance dey do am.
Di episode of The Daily Show, make pipo para especially for India on top Twitter.
India and Pakistan don fight two wars and dem still dey ginger ontop they get limited gbege over Kashmir.
Trevor Noah apology ontop Twitter
No be today pipo start to dey drag comedians ontop wetin dem use take joke.
For 2014, Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth come under fire after him crack joke wey hint say if you carry woman go out and she no wan do, you fit rape am.
Basketmouth later come out to apologise for di joke say e just dey try shine light on some of di issues wey dey society. E also add say im no ever support rape.
Even Akpororo enter hot water when he tok for AY Live about how armed robbers make am sleep wit woman for bus and when im comot e thank dem.
People come after am when di news reach social media and the comedian comot apologise on di mata.