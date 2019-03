Image copyright Getty Images

Di opposition Peoples Democratic Party chairmo for Kano state, North-West Nigeria, Engr Sulaiman Bichi tok say di Kaduna High Court ruling on Monday wey ask di party to replace Abba Yusuf wit Ibrahim Little as candidate for Saturday govnorship election no concern dia candidate at all.

For Statement wey di chairmo release immediately after di court ruling, e add say Abba remain dia candidate for Saturday as dem don already appeal di judgement.

"We don already appeal the judgement as our candidate continue to prepare for Saturday, nothing go affect that one."

Na since afta Abba emerge as PDP flag bearer for Kano na im court case start as Ibrahim Little wey contest with Abba for di ticket tok say na mago-mago Abba take get di ticket as beta primary elections no hold for di state.

Abba na in-law to former govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso wey many dey tok say epp di 56 year old former commissioner get di PDP ticket.