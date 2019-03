Image copyright Defence Counsel Image example Ambazonia leader Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe for Yaoundé military court

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari e middle man for tori pipo, Garba Shehu say deh nova get any court order say make deh bring back de 47 Cameroonian separatist weh deh deport form Nigeria to Cameroon and pay dem compensation.

For Friday Abuja Federal High Court rule say make den pay de separatists den pay Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and 11 odas 15,000 dollars each den take dem back to Nigeria as deh deport dem by force.

Garba Shehu say deh go consider dia relationship wit Cameroon and United Nations before deh take any decision.

Court take de decision afta Human rights lawyers Femi Falana and Abdul Oroh drag Nigerian goment for court say na criminal act weh goment do for deport pipo weh deh di fain asylum. .

For de second case weh e concern all de 47 pipo weh deh disappear for Nigeria and reappear for Cameroon, court say make deh pay each of dem 200,000 naira.

For 2018 weh deh pipo dem appear for Cameroon, Amnesty International condemn de action weh Nigeria goment take.

For Cameroon Sisiku Ayuk Table and odas dey for Kondengui prison as deh di try dem for military court.