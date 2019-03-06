Image example Suspects for election for Rivers state don pass sixy

Nigeria army confam on Wednesday say dem don gbab 14 pipo add to di 53 dem bin catch for electoral wuruwuru inside Rivers State.

Na for inside one riverine community; Abonnema wia tori bin land last weekend say gun men kill soldiers, na im dem arrest di pipo, from wetin BBC News Pidgin find out.

Col. Aminu Illiyasu wey be tok tok pesin of Army 6 division tell tori pipo for Port Harcourt dis one as dem hand over di suspects to Police to do more investigation and carry dem go court.

Dis one add to di 53 suspects dem bin don arrest before as dem fall different election law.

Dis include di 13 pipo dem arrest for election violence for Degema, 39 pesins including some NYSC members wey be INEC adhoc staff wey bin dey try change results sheet for Gokana, including 142 permanent voters cards dem recover for Andoni local goment.

All di suspects dey police hand and dem go cari dem go court even as dem dey continue with di investigate.

Meanwhile, pipo don begin dey return small-small go to Abonnema for Akuku Toru local goment area for Rivers State, south south Nigeria afta dem run comot on Sunday wen dem be dey fear revenge attack afta tori land say soja dem die.

Image example For Mile One Abali Park for Port Harcourt, BBC Pidgin see say pipo don dey return to and di transport money na still di normal seven hundred naira (N700).

One of di drivers Solari, wey dey run di Abonnema from Port Harcourt route say pipo don begin return since Tuesday as dem bin knack town crier round di town say make pipo come back say evritin don dey well.

Im say "even for Obonoma, pipo don dey return but dem no dey allow movement by 6pm afta night don fall but for dat time, movement dey free, nobody dey disturb anybody. Me sef na Abonnema I sleep. No problem."

Im come add say e still get pipo dey say na afta di election on Saturday na im dem go return.