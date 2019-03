Image copyright @atiku/Twitter

Economic and Financial Crimes Commision don release di Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar son-in-law, Abdullahi Babalele.

Di Nigeria corruption police bin gbab Babalele over accuse of money laundering wey reach 150 million Euros (N61 billion).

Tori pipo Channels dey also report say EFCC also release PDP chieftain Tanimu Turaki wey dem arrest on Monday.

Turaki na former minister and di Deputy Director General Administration of di PDP Campaign Organisation.

On Monday, EFCC bin tell BBC Pidgin say dem go soon release Babalele wey dem gbab on Saturday, March 2, for Maitama, Abuja, di capital city of Nigeria.

Acting EFCC tok-tok pesin Tony Orilade na im confam di development.

Before now, di acting National chairman of di PDP Uche Secondus bin don demand di immediate release of Atiku son-in-law and im lawyer Uyiekpan Giwa-Osagie,

For now, dem no tok anitin about di lawyer.