Di legal battle between Nigeria main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party and di ruling All Progressives Congress, don begin today.

Dis na as PDP and im presidential candidate for di 23 February election, Atiku Abubakar, don file application for court to force di Independent National Electoral Commission to allow dem chook eye for all di material wey dem cari conduct di election.

Na di party lawyer Chris Uche (SAN) file di mata before di Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal wey dey sit for di Court of Appeal.

Di PDP tok-tok pesin Kola Ologbondiyan tell BBC Pidgin say di order on Tuesday don show say di party dey ready to fight APC for court wit di mind to reveal all di wuru-wuru wey happen for di presidential election.

E say dis first phase na for court to allow dem permission to inspect di voters register, di smart card readers machines, ballot papers and oda document dem wey dem use for di election.

Inspection of di election material na di first step on top election court mata. Na afta dis one dem go start properly to file di main case for di election tribunal.

Atiku carry second place with ova 11 million votes inside di presidential elections wey take place for di kontri on February 23. Buhari, im main rival, get reach 15 million votes.

Di court application show say di mata na against INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and di All Progressives Congress (APC).