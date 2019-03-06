Gofundme campaign to raise $100,000 for Atiku to fight APC and INEC dey shake Twitter

Image copyright Others

Just one day after one online Gofundme campaign to gada money support Nigeria opposition People's Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar begin, di campaign page don disappear.

Di political activist and lawyer Segun Awosanya aka Segalink, wey tori first comot say dey behind di campaign don deny for social media say na im create di campaign although for anoda post, e claim say di "support" wey im give Atiku no be di first time for am, say im don support different-different campaign to raise money for political candidates dem, "from Moghalu, Fela, Sowore, Oby to BankyW".

On 5 March, 2019, di Atiku online campaign from "Fundraising Team" don raise pass $900 (out of target of $100,000) - money wey di campaign page tori say na to epp Atiku fight court case against INEC, di kontri election joinbodi and All Progressives Congress, wey bi ruling party.

But as at di next day 6 March, dem don delete di campaign page.

Many for social media don para say why anybodi go raise money for pesin wey many believe say na billionaire already. Odas say na magomago plan to tif money from ordinary pipo. Although some pipo support di campaign.

Atiku carry second place with ova 11 million votes inside di presidential elections wey take place for di kontri on February 23. Buhari, im main rival, get reach 15 million votes.

But Atiku don come out to say wuruwuru enta di election and na im for win am. E don even carry di mata enta court to ask for order wey go allow am see all di materials wey INEC take do di elections in di hope say di informate im see go epp am build im case.

Atiku or im party PDP never tok anytin on di Gofundme online campaign drama.