Image copyright Twitter/@UcheSecondus

Di national leadership of di opposition party for Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party, don carry protest go di headquarters of di Independent National Electoral Commission office for Abuja.

Di national chairman of PDP Uche Secondus lead di protest wit some oda pipo wey carry placard dey shout return our mandate.

Di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar reject di result of di February 23 election say dem dey go court.

For di gate of di INEC office, di pipo demand to see di INEC chairman but dem jam roadblock as police block dem for di entrance of di office.

Meanwhile, di party bin do tok-tokon Monday wia dem make up dia mind to sue INEC and di ruling All Progressive Congress, say dia Lawyers go go court dis week.

Di party also tok say dem go petition United Nations and oda global democratic join-bodi, to chook eye inside di role military play and di killings of Nigerians, during di Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 23.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.