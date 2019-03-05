Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kylie Jenner na di youngest self-made billionaire of all time

Reality TV star and make up guru Kylie Jenner don become di world youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes billionaires' list.

Di youngest Kardashian family member dey make her money from her cosmetics business wey dey sell like hot cake.

Di 21-year-old na im get Kylie Cosmetics, di three-year-old beauty business wey make reach $360m last year.

She reach collect dis ogbonge accolade earlier dan di Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wey become billionnaire at di age of 23.

"I bin no expect anything. I no see am for future.

"But dis accolade sweet me for belle. Na nice pat on the back," Na so Jenner tell Forbes.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Jeff Bezos na still di number one and e still dey rich dey go

Di list wey Forbes release show say Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos still be di richest man for di world.

Im fortune na $131bn, according to Forbes, dis one go up by $19bn from 2018.

But di billionaire combined worth don fall from $9.1 trillion at $8.7tn.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Facebook share price wey fall don cut Mark Zuckerberg money

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wealth too join pipo own wey dey go down.

E drop by $8.7bn (£6.6bn) for di past year to $62/3bn, according to di Forbes list.

Of all di billionaires ontop di list, only 252 na im be women, and di richest self-made woman na real estate mogul Wu Yajun of China, wey worth like $9.4bn.

Di number of self-made women reach 72 for di first time, e go up from 56 from one year ago.