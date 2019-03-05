Image copyright Getty Images

Di Force Commander, for operation Whirl Stroke, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Yekini don tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey chook eye for di kili-kili wey happun for Gwer-west local goment for Benue State, North Central Nigeria, last Saturday.

Oga Yekini tok say contrary to di number of pipo wey di state goment say die for di attack, na seven deadi bodi dem find.

Tori pipo bin report say 17 pipo die for di attack but di military oga say dat figure na lie.

Di Commander explain say before di attack, dem get intelligence say some men wey wear partly army uniform bin dey move wit arms for around Agagbe forest, say dem bin enta di area to go rustle cow and kill some of di cows.

E add say on Saturday im men bin dey go prevent di attackers, but before dem reach, di attack don happun.

Yekini say e be like say politics sef don dey get hand for di security wahala for di state and dat im dey shock say just one week to di presidential election, attack happun for Agatu and now wey pipo dey prepare for di governorship election, anoda attack don happun for Gwer-West.

Meanwhile di local goment chairman for Gwer-west, Francis Ayagha, say contrary to di 7 deadi bodi figure wey army give, na 17 pesin die for di attack.

"6 die for Sengev and 10 for Mbachoho and one die for one neighbouring community plus anoda wey injure dey receive treatment for di local goment capital," na so Ayagha tok.

Oga Ayagha say di herder militia don drive almost ten communities comot di area and now dem dey di local goment capital and di pipo dey fear because dem get informate say dem go still attack again.