Lion wey man keep for im backyard don pieces am to death

One man don die afta lion wey im put inside cage for im backyard tear im bodi to death for Czech Republic.

Michal Prasek bin dey keep di nine-year-old lion and anoda lioness to make two of dem born pikin, and di mata bin don dey worry im neighbours dem.

Oga Prasek papa see im deadi bodi inside di lion cage and di papa tell local tori pipo say dem lock di cage from inside.

Wen police reach di house, dem gats shoot di lion dem so dat dem go fit reach di man.

34-year-old Prasek bin buy di lion for 2016 and di lioness last year, come keep both of dem inside two separate cage dem for im backyard.

Prasek first make news last year wen one pesin wey dey ride bicycle jam di lioness wen e bin dey stroll wit am.

Local authorities bin sama am fine say im dey do illegal breeding wit claim say im no get planning permission for di lion dem house. But di case enta voicemail wen Prasek no gree anybodi enta im house again.