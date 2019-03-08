Image copyright Techcabal

Serious shortage of women dey di technology sector for Nigeria as na so so men for di field.

But some women don struggle to make name for diasef inside dis kain field wey di female gender na minority.

Na sake of dis one online technology publication, TechCabal arrange some of dis ogbonge tech women for Lagos, Nigeria snap dem foto to celebrate dia hard work and also ginger oda women make dem begin reason to start career for di technology field.

Dis na foto dem of some of women wey dey do ogbonge tins for Nigeria tech sector.

1. Anike Lawal - CEO, Mamalette

Image copyright TechCabal Image example 'I wish say I learn coding wen I small'

Anike Lawal dey run one of di biggest online community wia parents dey come to get advice and support for dia journey.

Lawal dey wish say she bin learn coding wen she small. She dey ginger more women to enta tech sector, mainly because e dey always pepper her for bodi anytime wey she see men dey build tech platforms for women.

2. Odunayo Eweniyi - Co-founder, Piggybank

Image copyright TechCabal Image example "Women fit even beta pass men for di tech field"

One of di brain behind one of Nigeria most popular online savings platform wey dem dey call Piggybank na Odunayo Eweniyi.

Di first class graduate of Computer Engineering from Covenant University, Nigeria bin learn most of di tins wey she sabi through books and Google.

Eweniyi believe say women fit even beta pass men for tech field.

3. Adeola Shasanya - Co-founder, Afro Tech Girls

Image copyright Techcabal Image example "Internet na ogbonge place for learning"

Adeola Shasanya na Electrical and Electronics Engineer wey dey use Afro Tech Girls to ginger young girls to join di field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math( STEM).

Shasanya dey tell any woman wey wan enta tech make dem go internet to learn plenti tins.

4. Lola Masha - Global Director for Trust and Safety, OLX

Image copyright Techcabal Image example "Tech sector get work-life balance"

Lola Masha na di woman wey dey make sure say buyers and sellers fit do dia business wit safety on top di online classified ads platform, OLX.

Masha wey get PhD for Engineering want make women know say tech na one of di few sectors wey give pipo work-life balance.

5. Desiree Craig - Technology Product Manager, Andela

Image copyright Techcabal Image example Na her mama advice her to enta di tech field

Desiree Craig bin no plan to work for di technology sector but afta her mama advice her make she take short courses about technology, she come fall in love wit tech.

She don work as app developer, open Edtech startup and now she dey run tins for Andela, company wey dey build developer community for Nigeria.

6. Lola Kassim - General Manager, Uber West Africa

Image copyright Techcabal Image example 'Women wey wan enta di tech sector no need to be tech gurus'

Lola Kassim no be software engineer and UX designer but she be one of di few oga-madams for Nigeria tech industry. She dey lead di business of e-taxi company, Uber, for Nigeria and Ghana.

Kassim go school for some of di most ogbonge Universities for world, Harvard University and London School of Economics. She dey advice women wey wan enta di tech sector say dem no need to be tech gurus.

7. Moyinoluwa Adeyemi - Android Developer, Zola Electric

Image copyright Techcabal Image example Her Computer Science background no be why she be Android developer today

Moyinoluwa Adeyemi na Software Developer wey sabi build Android apps.

Wen she no dey build app, you go see her dey write about new technology.

Even tho she get background for Computer Science, she feel say no be wetin make her dey wia she dey today.

8. Omowale David-Ashiru - Country Director, Andela Nigeria

Image copyright Techcabal Image example 'Anybodi fit dey brilliant'

Omowale bin start her career as Analyst for Accenture, work for fashion industry before she join Andela as di Country Director.

She get first class from one of Nigeria ogbonge school, University of Ibadan. As far as she dey concerned, anybodi fit dey brilliant.

9. Teju Ajani - Country Manager, Android Partnerships, Google Nigeria

Image copyright Techcabal Image example 'Pipo go always get sometin to tok about women wey dey tech'

Ajani wey get Masters for software engineer dey currently work to provide android devices wey no go too cost.

She tok say pipo go always get sometin to tok about women wey dey tech field but make dem dey do dia tin.

10. Temitope Adediran - Software Developer at Andela

Image copyright Techcabal Image example "Google na your padi"

Temitope Adediran bin start her career for real estate but afta she see one web browser wey two teenage boys build wit no formal education, she come begin dey reason career for tech.

Na so she begin dey learn about tech till 2am evriday afta she go don close from her real estate work.

She do am like dis utill she enta di tech field full time as software developer for Andela. "Google na your padi", na wetin she get to tell women wey wan enta di tech field.