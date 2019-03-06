Image copyright Cameroon Ministry of Communication

US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy before e start visit for some African kontris, tok for tori house RFI say make Cameroon free CRM leader, Maurice Kamto and worry say goment underrate Anglophone crisis.

But Cameroon goment say deh kana way Tibor Nagy US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs tok for interview na for chuk eye for yi internal affairs.

Tibor Nagy say make Cameroon free Maurice Kamto, Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM leader and e militants dem. Weda na true or not e look laik say deh lock Maurice Kamto for seka e political activities.

We di worry say goment no bi realise say de situation for Anglophone regions bad or deh no just wan solve de problem. E di pain we because we know say goment for fit do sometins for reduce de tension, US Mr Africa bin tok.

Dis tok make Rene Emmanuel Sadi, goment tok-tok pesin komot release condemn de kana tok for seka say US no know de reality for ground Kamto e case and Anglophone crisis.

Goment tok-tok pesin say Cameroon na kontri weh e get rule of law and Kamto and e militants dem dey prison for rebellion, deh spoil tins for kontri and outside, plus hostility against fatherland.

Sadi explain say Kamto bin bi candidate for 2018 presidential elections so yi and e militants no dey prison for political reasons. E di face law for answer for de charge.

Concerning Northwest and Southwest goment say e di take na yi responsibility for protect e boundary, pipo and dia property against secessionists terrorist weh deh di cause havoc for the two regions.

All solutions weh goment take for Anglophone crisis dey in line wit international law as e concern human rights but wit de exception wen public order and peace bi inside danger, goment tok.

Goment bin respond to de initial demands public, socio-cultural, economic taking into account achievements and e high interest for de kontri, goment tok-tok pesin add.

Sadi say goment di continue e friendship with America and go do all tin for make de friendship strong for benefit de two kontris wit respect for each oada e souverain state.