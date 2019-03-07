Image example Suspects wey police arrest

Police say dem don arrest one man wit 720 cutlasses wey dem dey suspect say im and some pipo wan use create problem for govnorship election on Saturday.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, di tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command for north west Nigeria yan say dem arrest di man for Sabon Gari area after dem get tip off and dem still dey search for im accomplices wey dey at large.

"We get tip off say some pipo don import plenti cutlasses for Sabon Gari wey dem fit wan use cause problem for election wey dey come and na so we rush into action. We don arrest di man and seize the cutlasses."

Di police oga add say after dem finish dia investigations dem go charge am to court.

Na last two weeks di command tok say dem arrest 950 political thugs wey dey plan to cause problem for presidential election wey pass.

Kano get one of the highest cases of political agbero for Nigeria.