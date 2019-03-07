29 states go do gubernatorial elections on Saturday 9 March to decide who go be dia govnor for anoda four years.

Inside many states, court order don spoil di plans wey big politic party dem get to contest di elections on Saturday.

Dis na some of di state s dem wey di election go dey very interesting.

Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom state for south-southern Nigeria na one of di states wey di kontri ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dey hope to add to States wey dem don win.Di kontri main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party candidate and current governor Udom Emmanuel dey seek second term rule for di state and im dey come up against over 37 oda candidates.One of dem na Nsima Ekere wey be di candidate of di APC and main challenger for the position.

Senator Godwill Akpabio wey decamp from PDP to APC for August 2018 go wan use dis election show im strength.

Even though say during di presidential elections PDP win di state with 395,832 votes to APC 175,429, e go dey interesting to see if dem go still hold onto di state with another win for Udom Emmanuel.

Kano

Di reason why many pipo dey expect Kano governorship elections for north-western Nigeria to be one of di toughest be say di struggle na between two men wey strong well well.

Former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso founder of Kwankwasiya get loyal supporters wey ready to do anything for am while Governor Abdullahi Ganduje wey don do four years in power don use di opportunity comot from Kwankwaso(im former boss) shadow form im own loyal followers wey dem dey call Gandujiyya.

So in essence pipo dey wait to see who go come out on top between Kwankwasiya and Gandujiyya members.

For Kwankwaso wey be like Nigeria main opposition PDP leader inside Kano, di stakes dey higher because e no dey go back Senate so if im inlaw wey hold di Peoples Democratic Party ticket to be Governor, Abba Yusuf no win, e fit affect Kwankwaso political career.

Rivers

For Rivers State, di main challenger we dey most likely to win na di current guvnor, Nyesom Wike of PDP.

Even though di main opposition party inside di state wey be APC just adopt di AAC candidate, Biokpomabo Awara na last minute plan wey pipo feel say no go get head as im no be popular candidate wey pipo know.

Di oda Candidate wey bin dey strong na Dumo Lulu Briggs of Accord Party but di Federal High Court judgement don knack am comot.

Wetin make Rivers State more interesting na say Chibuike Amaechi wey don be former govnor for Rivers State and President Muhammadu Buhari chief campaigner wan take full control of Rivers state but di main forces wey dey back Nyesom Wike no go give Ameachi dat kain chance.

Some Oda candidates Dem like Labour Party man, Isaac Wonwu, Action Democratic Party ADP Victor Fingesi dey but e dey very slim for Dem to succeed and as di Deputy Guv'nor candidate of Social Democratic Party SDP just decamp to support PDP, day one see no get head.