Di leader of di All Progressives Congress (APC) for Rivers State South South Nigeria, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, say di Party go support di candidate of di African Action Congress (AAC), Awara Biokpomabo for di govnorship election wey go happun on Saturday.

Amaechi tok dis one for Eleme wen im dey address some party supporters, say even though say APC still dey court because di Independent National Electoral Commission no put dia party for di ballot, e dey important say dem adopt di candidate of AAC as di election date dey very close.

"Dis morning, di leadership for di party don agree say we go work with one party wey be African Action Congress while we still dey court to reclaim our mandate.

"So on Saturday, we go vote for AAC. Make una go home and vote for AAC. No excuse dey wey go make una not to vote because security go dey for evribodi." Na so Amaechi tok.

Amaechi add say many benefit dey if dem vote AAC because, "di moment im win di Govnorship election dis Saturday and dem swear am in for May, by June dem go do local goment election so go out go vote and make sure say dem no rig you comot."

Di AAC Guvnorship Candidate Awara Biokpomabo na Engineer wey come from Kula community for Akuku Toru local goment, wey be one of di riverine community for di Kalabari kingdom.

AAC na di party of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore wey contest for di February 23 presidential election.