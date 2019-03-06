Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don promise to work harder to provide security, improve di economy, create jobs and fight corruption for im second term.

Di president tok for State House, Abuja on Wednesday wen im receive di leaders of di Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, wey go pay am visit.

"Dis na my last lap. I go work hard pas as I don work before. I promise say I no go let una down. I pray say my best go dey good enough." Na so Buhari tok.

Di president wey thank di members of ACF for dia support for am all di time, say im dey grateful.

On behalf of di ACF, di Chairman of di Board of Trustees, Mallam Adamu Fika, say di organisation visit to congratulate President Buhari ontop im re-election.

Meanwhile di president don also encourage pipo to go out to vote for di govnorship election wey go happun on Saturday.

Inside im message to di nation for di March 9, 2019 govnorship and state house of assembly elections, im ask pipo to vote for APC while im assure dem say security agencies go dey ground to protect citizens and make sure say di elections go well.