Image copyright @atiku/Twitter

Di Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for Abuja don grant di Peoples Democratic Party, and dia presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, access to all di Electoral Materials for di presidential elections.

Di three man panel wey siddon on Wednesday hear di mata wey PDP and Atiku file for di Court of Appeal for Abuja wia dem ask make INEC allow dem chook eye for di register and oda important documents wey dem use for di election.

Although di panel order INEC to allow dem access di electoral material, di court refuse dia prayer to scan and do forensic audit ontop di materials dem.

PDP tok-tok pesin Kola Ologbondiyan bin don tell BBC Pidgin say di order wey dem file on Tuesday don show say di party dey ready to fight APC for court wit di mind to reveal all di wuru-wuru wey happen for di presidential election.

E say dis first phase na for court to allow dem permission to inspect di voters register, di smart card readers machines, ballot papers and oda document dem wey dem use for di election.

Inspection of di election material na di first step on top election court mata. Na afta dis one dem go start properly to file di main case for di election tribunal.

Atiku carry second place with ova 11 million votes inside di presidential elections wey take place for di kontri on February 23. Buhari, im main rival, get reach 15 million votes.