Teacher chop death sentence afta im beat im 14-year-old student die

Image example To beat pikin for school for Tanzania dey illegal, but dis teacher wey use beating kill pikin go face hanging as punishment

Authorities for Tanzania don sentence one teacher to death by hanging sake of say im beat one student sotay, di boy die from di injury.

Judge Lameck Mlacha say di primary school teacher Respicius Mtazangira, do bad tin wen e carry something just dey flog di child anyhow last for August 2018.

Di teacher bin accuse 14-year-old Sperius Eradius say im tif di handbag of one of di female teachers.

Corporal punishment, wey to beat pesin join, dey illegal for Tanzania schools but many pipo still dey do am.

BBC tori pesin Aboubakar Famau wey dey Dar es Salaam say di court judgment na very important one wey no too common, but dem do am so as to protect school pikin dem for di kontri.

News of di boy death last year for Kibeta Primary school Bukoba town make pipo para all over di kontri and demand justice for am. Di family of Eradius even refuse to bury im body until dem arrest di teacher wey dey responsible.

Although di kontri law allow court to give death sentences, dem never kill anybodi since 1994.

Mtazangira get di right to appeal di sentence.

Di oda pesin wey dem follow accuse for di case - di female teacher wey im handbag na wetin dem accuse di pikin say im steal - no get any sentence afta court rule say she no dey guilty of any offence.