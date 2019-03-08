Aisha Buhari wan APC to reward members wit political appointment

Image copyright Getty Images

Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari don advise di ruling party, All Progressives Congress to give political appointment only to pipo wey get APC membership card because e dey inside party constitution.

Madam Aisha tok dis one for event to take celebrate her husband election victory, wey dem do on 7 March for Daura, Katsina State for northern Nigeria.

She also use di opportunity send message to women and young pipo.

"I wan thank di women and youth of di kontri for di number of votes wey dem carri give President Buhari for di 2019 election and to promise you say im go kontinu to im best to make Nigeria a better kontri".

Inside statement wey di office of Wife of di President release, dem no say why madam Buhari torchlight dis mata now. For di past, Aisha Buhari bin don come out, to tok say she no go support her husband for 2019 election.

And for anoda time she even declare say APC do wayo for di primaries wey dem do.

President Muhammadu Buhari, wey come into office for 2015, win di 2019 president election wey shele on 23 February all ova di kontri although di main opposition Atiku Abubakar don challenge di result.