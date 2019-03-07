Popular taxi-hailing app for Nigeria, Taxify on Thursday change dia name to Bolt.

Di e-taxi company wey don dey Nigeria for two years, tok say rebranding na di reason why dem dey change dia name.

Inside statement wey dem release for social media, dem say di new name Bolt dey in line wit dia new target wey be to transport pipo fast fast witout stress.

Di online taxi service also wan add more vehicles like okada for dia brand so dem comot 'Taxi' from dia name.

See how Nigerians react to di name change

Some say even dey ask di Taxi company make dem wash di new change for am. But some odas no too dey sure of di name change.