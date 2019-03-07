Court give tenant bail afta e give im landlord 'upper-cut' for mouth

Image copyright Getty Images

Magistrate court for Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria don give N20,000 bail to one tenant, Emmanuel Nwachukwu afta accuse say im punch im landlord, Sanusi Ishola for mouth come break im front teeth wen dem dey argue.

Tori pipo NAN report say di landlord lawyer, Victor Eruada tell di court say oga Nwachukwu bin commit di offence on February 24 for dia compound.

Di court charge Nwachukwu for conspiracy and assault and di offence dey against section 173 and 411 of di Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, wit three-year jail term.

Di magistrate postpone di case to March 25.

Oga Nwachukwu don deny say im commit di offence.