Nigeria election joinbodi for Bayelsa state, South South Nigeria, say dem don recover 22 out of di 69 card readers wey disappear after last Saturday presidential elections for di state.

Resident electoral commissioner for dia Monday Udoh Tom tell tori pipo say dem do small amnesty for pipo to come return di card readers.

E say "we reach out to di party agents for di areas wia di card readers dey miss, we promise say we no go hold anybodi wey return any card reader".

"Na so pipo begin return di card readers. We recover 14 from Nembe, three from Sagbama, two from Southern Ijaw and three from Yenegoa" na so e tok.

Na 8 local goments dey for Bayelsa State. Dem go do House of Assembly election dia to elect 24 representatives to represent Di 24 constituencies for dia.

Govnorship election no go hold for di state. Na for December 2019 e go hold.