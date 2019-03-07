PDP still get qweshion to ansa - Buhari

Image copyright Instagram/@muhammadubuhari

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don give opposition for di kontri, di People's Democratic Party (PDP) mouth say dem still get qweshion to ansa ontp how dem mis-manage di kontri resources.

President Buhari say den need to explain wetin dem use di money dem get from di sell of oil from 1999-2014 do.

Di president tok am on Thursday wen labour leaders pay am visit for State House, Abuja to congratulate am untop im victory for di February 23 election.

Buhari say di state im administration meet di kontri infrastructure for 2015 lead to di qqweshion as to wetin di party use di oil money do for di 16 years dem dey power during di time oil make plenti money for di kontri.

"PDP never explain to di kontri well-well wetin dem do wit di money.

"Road, rail, power, all no dey. Dem say dem spend $16 billion ontop power, but wia di power? dem never explain dia anyhow spending and Nigerians deserve ansa." Na so president Buhari tok.

President Buhari also thank di labour leaders for "dia support and patriotism during di presidential election" especially afta dem postpone am.

Di president wey say im go continue to dey push di change agenda, and remain focus ontop di work for security, economy and di fight against corruption, ask labour to partner wit goment to make di kontri peaceful, prosperous and corruiption free.

For im part, president of di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba thank di president say im dey worker friendly, give special bailout and budget support to state goments during recession.

We remember how you ask di govnors for public, "how una dey sleep for night wen una never pay salary?" For us, dat na one of di finest moments we don ever get wit any president for di kontri. Na so Wabba tok.