Image copyright SNWOT Image example SW and NW woman dem say no need for celebrate Women's Day

Cameroon Woman human rights defenders group, Southwest/Northwest Women's Task Force, SNWOT don say need no dey for celebrate International Women's Day wen die, pain and oda wowo situations dem di look de for eye.

De world di celebrate de day wit dis key message "Crusade against gender inequalities: commit to the new impetus".

Southwest/ Northwest Women's Task Force, group weh deh di try for find solution for de crisis for Northwest and Southwest regions say need no dey for celebrate Women's Day wen some woman dem dey for bush di live for terrible condition.

SNWOT say deh consider say de day na 'Black Friday' for de two regions.

"As Southwest and Northwest woman dem, number 8 day for March na dey for die. We di find we loved ones dem, we no fit see dem. We get bad dreams wen we imagine weti don happen for de ones dem for bush.

"We towns dem don become ghost towns as roads dem empty and market quiet. We go also stay quiet for join victims for Northwest and Southwest Cameroon for stay for behind today," na de message weh SNWOT put for e Facebook page today.

Anoda group, 'Stand up for Cameroon' weh politician and activist Kah Walla bi coordinator, say make woman dem wear back for show support with odas weh deh di suffer for bush.

"International Women's Day bi black for Cameroonm" Kah Walla tok.

Cameroon Journalists Trade Union, wit e president Denis Kwemo say make Cameroon stop violence for woman dem and respect dis rights.

CJTU hail woman dem and especially female journalists deh di fight every day for Cameroon to develop society wit equality, freedom and peace.

Separatist fighters bin declare ghost town (kontri Sunday) Thursday and Friday and warn say any woman weh e komot for celebrate de day go get e self to blame for weti weh e fit happen for yi.

But for capital city, Yaoundé and other Franco-phone regions celebration di go on as normal plus drinking and dancing afta marching for May 20 Avenue with Minister for Women Empowerment and Family, Marie Therese Ondoua Abena and First Lady Chantal Biya di spice de occasion.

President Paul Biya don send Happy Women's Day message for Twitter for e kontri woman dem, say e go try for give women dia beta position for society.