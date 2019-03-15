As INEC never lift di suspension on electoral process for Rivers State two days after di 48 hours dem use set up fact finding Committee to chook eye inside wetin cause gbege for dia, pipo dey wonder why election for Rivers State dey always get drama.

From di 2015 elections wey for Rivers state INEC do supplementary election and re-run elections reach three times to di bye election for Port Harcourt constituency 3 seat for di State House of Assembly wey no get results sake of violence wey happen, to di plenti drama wey don dey happen before and during dis 2019 general elections, Rivers State Elections.

For di Presidential and National Assembly election for 23 February, election no hold for two local goment because of violence and military invasion and then four oda local goment dem result cancel sake of di sake violence. INEC submit result for di presidential election without results from dis six local goment come arrange supplementary election for Senate and House of Representatives di same day as di governorship and state assembly elections.

E hard to do election for Rivers State?

Some political analysts for Port Harcourt wey chook mouth for dis mata say e no hard to do election for di state but sake of corruption and I no gree wey some political gladiators for di state dey do like say election na do or die affair, na im dey make am look like say election na anoda tin.

Image copyright Tasie Amadi Wenenda

Ibifiri Bobmanuel wey be director for Rivers Debate Group tell BBC Pidgin say, "di political gladiators neva learn di attitude of free and fair elections and election process and I expect INEC to handle di situation because pesin don win and lose di election and di delay to announce result dey contribute to disenfranchise di pipo. So I no think say Rivers State dey extra unique but I think na di approach wey di electoral body and politicians decide to go about am."

Image copyright Ibifiri Bobmanuel

Bobmanuel tink say continuous enlightenment go draw attention from violence and e go make pipo tink and get beta ideology and pipo go see election as process wey go bring pipo to serve, no be winner take all sometin. But im say no be sometin wey go happen one day, e go take time and constant engagement.

But Eugene Abels wey be social and political analyst say na corruption and compromise na im dey cause wetin dey happen not only for Rivers State but generally for Nigeria.

Abels say beginning from INEC, wen dem no make di electoral process work, wahala begin from postponement of di election wey make many pipo wey bin travel before no travel again so many no participate. Also, card readers wey no work for many places and harassment from military pipo and den di violence and snatching of ballot box.

Abels believe say di plan and arrangement wey INEC get for each region of di country suppose consider di peculiar tins wey dey dat side plan accordingly so "e no dey difficult to do election for Rivers State but na incompetence, compromise and destruction and abuse of state resources wey make we get di problem wey dey so."

Eugene Abels come add say na big embarrassment for di kontri wen police and military pipo begin drag who go man INEC gate wen di Electoral Act say police naim suppose provide security but dem fit invite di military to support dem.

Oby Nwokoro wey dey advocate for more women to participate for election say na responsibility wey evribodi both politicians and voters get to make sure say di environment dey okay for elections and no be only wen election don reach naim dem go dey educate pipo but na sometin wey INEC and oda organisation wey e concern suppose dey engage pipo to see politics as service to humanity.