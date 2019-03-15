Police put mouth for video of Kano APC chairmo wey dey tell supporters say rerun na do or die

Image copyright Abbas Sani/Facebook

Kano Police Command tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC say dem dey analyse video wey show APC chairmo for di state Abdullahi Abbas dey tell supporters say make dem do anything to make APC win rerun on 23rd march.

For video wey go viral on Thursday, Abbas wey be member for Kano royal family dey inside im compound with supporters and dey tell say police no fit stop dem.

"Yes, Police don see di video and wey dey analyse am for now before we know step wey we go carry."

Image copyright CP Kano Muhammad Wakil

Since di video show, many for di state dey call on authorities to act because wetin Abbas tok fit cause kata kata.

"Make una do anyhow as far as e go lead APC to victory and if any Police arrest una, before dem carry una go station we go make dem release una and any Police wey no release go loose im job." Dis na some of di things wey Abbas yan for di video.

Kano dey among di states wey rerun governorship elections go hold on 23rd March and na state wey get history of political violence wey dey make some pipo dey fear statements like di one wey di APC chairmo make.