Why Gbenga Daniel resign from PDP, 18 years afta e join dem

Image copyright Silverbird TV

Di two-time former govnor for Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel don resign as member of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 18 years afta im join di party.

Daniel tok dis one inside letter wey e write to PDP national chairman Uche Secondus on 14 March - but wey just dey comot today - say im don ready to face "new challenge" and e go now wash hand comot from "active and partisan politics".

E use di letter to remind di party of di work wey im don do in di almost two decades im dey with dem, and di kasala wey di party begin face from like 2009. Im also tok about how e pain am say 10 years afta di party lose for Ogun State for 2011 , di party neva find way to find solution to di trouble inside di party.

Oga Daniel go on defend im action of support for di APC candidate wey win Ogun State govnorship election for 2019. Although im no mention any name, tori be say during di campaign im be support Dapo Abiodun, something wey e tok say e no regret.

Di reason why im do dis, according to Daniel, na because of di internal disagreement dem get inside PDP, and say e better to join hand wit goment wey im believe go "serve di interests of our people than wetin already dey ground".

As for wetin di former govnor go now begin do? Daniel say im wan focus on im charity organisation to epp and support pipo wey need assistance for dia health.

Gbenga Daniel serve as govnor under di PDP from 2003 - 2011 and recently im work as di Director General of di Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO).