Lagos govnor Akinwumi Amobode win for im unit on Saturday during di Govnorship and State House of Assembly vote.

Image example Voting for Lagos State

16:25pm (Updates) Ambode party wey be APC wear PDP shirt for Ogunmodede Polling Unit 003, Ajaganabe Ward 5, inside Epe LGA

RESULTS:

House of Assembly: PDP: 61 APC: 253

Govnorship PDP: 62 APC: 262

Na 29 states for inside Nigeria dey vote to elect govnor and house of assembly members on Saturday.

For Lagos state wey dey southwest of di kontri, dis na di candidates wey dey conest for be govnor and dia deputies:

