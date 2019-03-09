Lagos Governorship Election: govnor Akinwumi Amobode win for im unit.
Lagos govnor Akinwumi Amobode win for im unit on Saturday during di Govnorship and State House of Assembly vote.
16:25pm (Updates) Ambode party wey be APC wear PDP shirt for Ogunmodede Polling Unit 003, Ajaganabe Ward 5, inside Epe LGA
RESULTS:
House of Assembly: PDP: 61 APC: 253
Govnorship PDP: 62 APC: 262
Na 29 states for inside Nigeria dey vote to elect govnor and house of assembly members on Saturday.
For Lagos state wey dey southwest of di kontri, dis na di candidates wey dey conest for be govnor and dia deputies: