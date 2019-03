Image copyright @MRUDOMEMMANUE Image example Govnor Emmanuel Udom dey contest for anoda 4 years

Dis na di 45 pipo and dia deputies wey dey contest for govnorship elections for Akwa Ibom State as per wetin di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) release inside dia final list.

INEC don say dem no go waste time, say di voting go begin by 8am on di morning of Saturday 9 March.

Voting go end by 2pm.

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec

Image copyright Inec