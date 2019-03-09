Segun Adewale: Nigerians dey react to video of how Lagos politician slap BBC reporter
- 9 March 2019
Ground still dey hot afta video show Lagos politician, Segun Adewale slap BBC reporter for face on Saturday.
Dis one come after our reporter see as Adewale dey give voters money afta dem vote finish.
As di tori land, social media catch fire as pipo start to share di tori on top dia platform.
Election: Lagos politician slaps a BBC reporter for recording him
OB News: Lagos Politician, Segun Adewale Slaps Female BBC Reporter For Recording Him While He Was Allegedly Buying Votes . . In a video circulating, Segun Adewale, a politician in Lagos and a once contestant of Ekiti State Governorship, popularly known as "aeroland" slapped a BBC reporter at the Polling unit in 'Pleasure bus-stop area of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway'. . . According to BBC, the reporter recorded the politician who was in a corner, dispensing N1000 each to voters, after they vote. . . However, the politician noticed the reporter and attacked her. Adewale allegedly slapped the reporter while his thugs collected her phone, it took the intervention of the police to recover it.
Pipo don come on top social media to react to di mata.
Some want make dem arrest and charge am on top wetin happun.
Some feel say di party gats take am up.
Women's rights pipo also tok say dem go take di mata up.
As at di time wey we put out dis tori, Segun Adewale never tok anything on tip dis mata.