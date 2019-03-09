Ground still dey hot afta video show Lagos politician, Segun Adewale slap BBC reporter for face on Saturday.

Dis one come after our reporter see as Adewale dey give voters money afta dem vote finish.

As di tori land, social media catch fire as pipo start to share di tori on top dia platform.

Pipo don come on top social media to react to di mata.

Some want make dem arrest and charge am on top wetin happun.

Some feel say di party gats take am up.

Women's rights pipo also tok say dem go take di mata up.

As at di time wey we put out dis tori, Segun Adewale never tok anything on tip dis mata.