"Pipo wey wear military uniforms harass INEC Returning Officers for Rivers State"

Na wetin di oga for Voter Education and Publicity of INEC inside Rivers State tell BBC News Pidgin Reporter on Saturday night for Port Harcourt.

Edwin Enabor say delay for di result collation dia na because say some pipo wey wear military uniform harass dia officials for some collation centres for local goment areas and dem neva now who dem really be.

But dem don send security pipo to go verify and release dem.