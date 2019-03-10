Dem no support media player for your device Lagos election: Tinubu say APC win dey sure

Bola Tinubu wey be di national leader of di All Progressives Congress, say di party dey sure say dem go win di govnorship election for Lagos State.

Di former govnor of di state wey follow tori pipo yan afta e vote of Saturday, say "Lagos no be Kwara na," as im ansa kweshun onto di 'Otoge' movement wey shake Kwara State for presidential and national assembly elections.

"Na we be di only party for Lagos, di rest na repeater station. Dem dey come out evri four years and go back like crabs.

"Di state belong to di progressives, we be progressives and we go win dis election," im tok.

Image example APC candidate Sanwo-Olu afta im vote on Saturday

APC candidate for Lagos State na Babajide Sanwo-Olu and im main challenger na Jimi Agbaje wey be di candidate of di PDP.

Na on Sunday election bodi INEC go open di collation centre for Lagos, wia dem go begin announce result.