Ethiopian airline crash shortly after dem fly from Addis Ababa to Kenya

One Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet crash as e dey fly from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

Di flight get like 149 passengers plus eight crew members for inside, di airline talk.

Spokesman talk say di crash happen around 08.44 local time on Sunday, shortly after dem take-off from di Ethiopian capital.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweet en "deepest condolences to di families of those wey lose dema loved ones".

Ethiopian Airlines put di sad news for dema official website top, dem also explain say dem dey establish passenger information center den telephone number which dem go make available soon to family den friends get people for di flight top.