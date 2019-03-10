Image copyright Getty Images

Ethiopian Airlines don begin give more details of passengers wey bin dey di plane wey crash on Sunday, 10 March afta e take off frome Bole International Airport for Addis Ababa.

One American organization, National Transportation Safety Board don announce say dem go investigate di Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Di plane wey bin dey go Kenya bin crash just few minutes afta e take off from Addis Ababa and all 157 passangers on board di plane die.

So far, dis na di number of kontri citizens wey die inside Ethiopian Airlines crash based on lis wey BBC get: