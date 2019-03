Image copyright Pius adesanmi/facebook

Popular Nigerian-Canadian lecturer and writer, Pius Adesanmi follow inside pipo wey fly inside di Ethiopian Airlines plane wey crash for Addis Ababa on Sunday, 10 March, according to wetin one of di ppo im dey work for, tell BBC.

Tori pipo, Sahara Reporters wey Adesanmi bin dey write for, confam di death on Sunday evening.

Odas wey also confirm di death na im family members and one Canadian official.

Adesanmi na one of di Nigerian wey dey inside di flight wey kill 149 passengers and eight crew members.

Di death don pain plenti Nigerians wey dey tok say di kontri don lose legend.

Before im death, im bin dey work as English Professor for Carleton University.