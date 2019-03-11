Image copyright Jonathan Druion

China and Ethiopia aviation authorities say dem don suspend to use Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights afta Ethiopian Airlines crash wey kill 157 pipo.

On Monday, China order about 100 of dia domestic airlines say make dem suspend dia commercial operations which dey use Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Chinese aviation authorities decision be sake of "di similarities between di two accidents wey involve Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes as dem dey take-off."

For October 2018, Lion Air which also get Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for Indonesia crash moments after dem take-off from di airport.

Ethiopian Airlines spokesperson Asrat Begashaw also tok say although dem no know wetin make di crash happun, dem wan ground di remaining 737 Max 8 planes.

Den Ethiopian Airlines dey use five new 737 Max 8 planes wey dem dey wait di delivery of anoda 25 from di manufacturers.

South Korea, India den Indonesia aviation authorities also start dey take extra precaution sake of some of dema commercial flights dey use di same aircraft wey crash for Ethiopia.